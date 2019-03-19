Also known as intracerebral shearing, this occurs when the helmet hits a surface (such as the road) at an angle, which is often the case in accidents. When this happens, the helmet's rigid shell catches against the pavement and causes the helmet to very rapidly twist around. The rider's head twists with the helmet, quickly enough that the brain doesn't quite keep up, moving a few milliseconds after the skull it's contained in. The result is the shearing of nerves and blood vessels, resulting in disabilities or even death.