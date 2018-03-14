Despite Trump's declared support of the idea, it is unclear how much he knows of the progress already made towards his stated goals. In his recent speech he continued on the topic, "You know, I was saying it the other day, because we're doing a tremendous amount of work in space, I said maybe we need a new force, we'll call it the 'Space Force.' And I was not really serious, and then I said, 'What a great idea maybe, we'll have to do that, that could happen.'"