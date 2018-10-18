The iCamp interior looks simple but comfy, filled out with a 6+2 seating arrangement with a main wraparound sofa and a day bed/lounge. The former sweeps around the two-panel table providing plenty of space to eat, work, chat and play games. At night, the tabletops drop down to serve as part of the convertible 64 x 78-in (162 x 200-cm) bed, sleeping two adults. The longitudinal bed orientation lets each sleeper get up and access the door freely, without having to roll over the other.