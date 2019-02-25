To those who have been following the drip-feed of data and photos of Ultima Thule, the new shots look pretty similar to the last batch. But they're actually about four times sharper, with a spatial resolution of just 110 ft (33 m) per pixel. The science team notes that this is the highest spatial resolution of any images ever snapped by New Horizons – after all, the craft flew three times closer to Ultima Thule than it did to Pluto during that 2015 flyby.