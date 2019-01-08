In a way, this is rather a pity because it detracts from the in-house manual UN-176 caliber providing the mechanical movement of the watch. Its Ulysse Anchor Escapement uses elastic flat springs to run a constant force escapement made out of silicon and features a circular frame with a pallet fork that is frictionless. The pallet fork is fixed in the center and is supported by two minuscule blade springs. This subjects them to a bending force that keeps them in a bistable state and maintains oscillations of the balance wheel at a constant rate without torque variation from the mainspring.