These projections stem from analysis of ozone-depleting substances in the atmosphere, which the scientists say continue to decrease. This is in spite of rogue CFC emissions arising from mysterious sources. In 2010, the chemical CFC-11, was added to the banned substances of the Montreal Protocol for its ozone-eating tendencies. But scientists tracking its concentration have found that levels of CFC-11 are not declining as they would be if these bans were properly adhered to.