© 2020 New Atlas
Robotics

CoCoRo underwater mini-robots school like fish and share knowledge

By Ben Coxworth
May 28, 2015
CoCoRo underwater mini-robots ...
A group of "Lily" CoCoRo robots communicate with one another using their LEDs
A group of "Lily" CoCoRo robots communicate with one another using their LEDs
View 1 Image
A group of "Lily" CoCoRo robots communicate with one another using their LEDs
1/1
A group of "Lily" CoCoRo robots communicate with one another using their LEDs

Starting in April 2011, the European Union CoCoRo (Collective Cognitive Robots) research consortium has been developing three varieties of autonomous underwater robots that school together like fish. By doing so, the little bots can share and learn from each others' "knowledge" of their environment, acting as a collective cognitive system that's smarter than any one of its individual parts.

The robots communicate with one another via built-in flashing LEDs, using onboard electronics such as computer vision systems, compasses and accelerometers to find their way around aquatic environments.

Utilizing an algorithm inspired by the clustering behavior of bees (not fish!), they can seek out others of their kind and then settle together around one central base location, becoming aware of the growing size of their group as more robots arrive. Individuals can then leave that cluster to go on their own missions, subsequently returning to share their findings with the group.

In one experiment, groups of two types of the robots – "Jeff" robots and "Lily" robots – were put in a pool to locate a simulated crashed airplane (actually a group of magnets, used to simulate the plane's electro-magnetic field). While the Lily robots patrolled the surface, the Jeffs went deeper.

Once one of the Jeff robots located the magnets, it used its LEDs to signal the other Jeffs, which responded by gathering around it over the "wreckage." The Lily robots observed this behavior from above, and responded by forming a cluster on the surface in the same location.

The robots have also been tested in the open ocean in Italy, where they reportedly were able to cluster and patrol despite the waves, currents and corrosive salt water.

Although the CoCoRo project wrapped up last September, the researchers are just now beginning to publicize the results. It is hoped that the technology could ultimately find its way into autonomous schooling aquatic robots used for ecological monitoring, reconnaissance, or other applications.

Some of the robots can be seen in action, in the video below.

Source: CORDIS

Tags

RoboticsUnderwaterBiomimicrySwarm Robotics
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
1 comment
Charles S Roscoe
Seed the entire worlds oceans with them. The E-schoolPods will be perfect for submarine detection. 1 out of 100 will be a self tracking mine.

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More