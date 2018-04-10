One of America's iconic muscle cars is getting a refresh. The new 2019 Camaro greets the world with a big, new smile and earns itself a new Turbo 1LE option, as well as a couple of technology additions and upgrades. In short, the 2019 Camaro is smarter, slicker and more track-ready than ever.









The 2019 Camaro immediately distinguishes itself from its predecessor, giving the world a wry smile with its enlarged, reshaped upper grille. The new LED dual-element headlamps add to the refreshed look, as does the hovering fin air curtain design. Chevy makes clear the new design isn't simple cosmetics, as the new front-end elements and hood vents are also shaped around optimized airflow.

The makeover includes trim-specific cues for the LS/LT, RS and SS models, while the ZL1 carries its aerodynamic front-end design over from 2018.

Chevy has also revised the rear-end styling, adding rounded LED quad tail lamps and specific diffusers for RS and SS models equipped with dual mode exhausts. Those two models also gain new 20-in wheel designs, and the SS is now offered with the 10L80 10-speed paddle-shift transmission with custom launch control and line lock in place of the 8-speed.

Inside, the new Camaro has a 7-in color touchscreen operating Chevy's next-gen Infotainment 3 system. Chevy promises an up-to-date, smartphone-like infotainment experience with voice recognition, over-the-air updates, available navigation and more personalization. An 8-in touch display will be available optionally.



Another new 2019 addition is the extension of the 1LE performance pack to 2.0-liter turbo models. The Turbo 1LE package comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission mated to the 275-hp (205-kW) 2.0 turbo. The upgraded chassis is derived from that of the V6 1LE package, and a near 50/50 weight distribution keeps things precisely balanced.

Specific Turbo 1LE additions include FE3 suspension with specially tuned dampers, enhanced lateral stiffness and larger diameter front and rear stabilizer bars; split P245/40R20 front and P275/35R20 rear summer tires; Brembo brakes; a standard sueded flat-bottom steering wheel and shift knob; and a "track mode" option within the driver mode selector. Recaro seats are available to add on optionally.

Chevy also says it's improved the Camaro's rear-vision camera, rear camera mirror and performance data recorder systems. Forward collision alert joins a list of available technologies that also includes rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, and side blind zone with lane change alert.