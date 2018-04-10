Chevy gives the 2019 Camaro a new face and new optionsView gallery - 10 images
The 2019 Camaro immediately distinguishes itself from its predecessor, giving the world a wry smile with its enlarged, reshaped upper grille. The new LED dual-element headlamps add to the refreshed look, as does the hovering fin air curtain design. Chevy makes clear the new design isn't simple cosmetics, as the new front-end elements and hood vents are also shaped around optimized airflow.
The makeover includes trim-specific cues for the LS/LT, RS and SS models, while the ZL1 carries its aerodynamic front-end design over from 2018.
Chevy has also revised the rear-end styling, adding rounded LED quad tail lamps and specific diffusers for RS and SS models equipped with dual mode exhausts. Those two models also gain new 20-in wheel designs, and the SS is now offered with the 10L80 10-speed paddle-shift transmission with custom launch control and line lock in place of the 8-speed.
Inside, the new Camaro has a 7-in color touchscreen operating Chevy's next-gen Infotainment 3 system. Chevy promises an up-to-date, smartphone-like infotainment experience with voice recognition, over-the-air updates, available navigation and more personalization. An 8-in touch display will be available optionally.
Another new 2019 addition is the extension of the 1LE performance pack to 2.0-liter turbo models. The Turbo 1LE package comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission mated to the 275-hp (205-kW) 2.0 turbo. The upgraded chassis is derived from that of the V6 1LE package, and a near 50/50 weight distribution keeps things precisely balanced.
Specific Turbo 1LE additions include FE3 suspension with specially tuned dampers, enhanced lateral stiffness and larger diameter front and rear stabilizer bars; split P245/40R20 front and P275/35R20 rear summer tires; Brembo brakes; a standard sueded flat-bottom steering wheel and shift knob; and a "track mode" option within the driver mode selector. Recaro seats are available to add on optionally.
Chevy also says it's improved the Camaro's rear-vision camera, rear camera mirror and performance data recorder systems. Forward collision alert joins a list of available technologies that also includes rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, and side blind zone with lane change alert.
The 2019 Camaro will be offered in LS, LT (1LT and 2LT), SS (1SS and 2SS), and ZL1 trims, each of which will be available in coupe or convertible form. Prices will be announced at a later date.
Source: Chevrolet
