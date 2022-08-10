© 2022 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Airtrick E-Skates quickly add powered wheels to users' shoes

By Ben Coxworth
August 10, 2022
Airtrick E-Skates quickly add powered wheels to users' shoes
The Airtrick E-Skates are presently on Indiegogo
The Airtrick E-Skates are presently on Indiegogo
View 2 Images
One charge of the E-Skates is claimed to deliver a range of 15 km (9 mi)
1/2
One charge of the E-Skates is claimed to deliver a range of 15 km (9 mi)
The Airtrick E-Skates are presently on Indiegogo
2/2
The Airtrick E-Skates are presently on Indiegogo

While many sidewalk-travelling commuters might sometimes appreciate a powered boost, they may not want to carry around an electric scooter or skateboard. That's where Airtrick's E-Skates come in, as they can be quickly strapped onto the user's existing shoes as needed.

The E-Skates are manufactured in Hong Kong, and are currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign.

Sold in sets of two – obviously – each one incorporates a one-piece 6063 aluminum alloy frame, quick-release silicone ankle and toe straps (plus an ankle support), a rubber foot platform, four abrasion-resistant rubber wheels, a 29.4-volt/3-Ah lithium battery, and a 150-watt rear hub motor.

Utilizing an included handheld wireless remote, users can choose between four speed settings, the topmost of which will take them up to 27 km/h (17 mph). Braking can be activated both via the remote, and by stepping back on the E-Skates' roller-skate-style rubber brakes. One ~2-hour charge of the batteries should reportedly be good for a range of 15 km (9 miles).

The E-Skates are additionally IPX3 water-resistant – meaning they can withstand water sprays at angles of up to 60 degrees – and are able to support a maximum user weight of 100 kg (220 lb).

According to Airtrick, the skates themselves tip the scales at 3 kg (7 lb) a pair, and can be mounted or dismounted from the shoes in a matter of seconds. They fit US shoe sizes ranging from 5 to 12 male and 6 to 12 female. When not in use, they can be carried in an included nylon bag.

One charge of the E-Skates is claimed to deliver a range of 15 km (9 mi)
One charge of the E-Skates is claimed to deliver a range of 15 km (9 mi)

It should be noted that the specs we've quoted apply to the A1-Pro and A1-Ultra versions of the E-Skates. The only major differences between the two appear to be a more powerful charger for the Ultra, along with ability to upgrade certain components. There's also a less expensive A1-Standard model, which utilizes two 130-watt motors to deliver a top speed of 23 km/h (14 mph) and a range of 10 km (6 mi).

Assuming the skates reach production, a pledge of US$399 will get you a set of the A1-Standards, with $459 and $569 required for the A1-Pro and A1-Ultra models, respectively.

You can see the Airtrick E-Skates in action, in the video below.

Airtrick E-skates

Sources: Indiegogo, Airtrick

Tags

Urban TransportIndiegogoroller skates
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!