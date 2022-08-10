Airtrick E-Skates quickly add powered wheels to users' shoes

While many sidewalk-travelling commuters might sometimes appreciate a powered boost, they may not want to carry around an electric scooter or skateboard. That's where Airtrick's E-Skates come in, as they can be quickly strapped onto the user's existing shoes as needed.

The E-Skates are manufactured in Hong Kong, and are currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign.

Sold in sets of two – obviously – each one incorporates a one-piece 6063 aluminum alloy frame, quick-release silicone ankle and toe straps (plus an ankle support), a rubber foot platform, four abrasion-resistant rubber wheels, a 29.4-volt/3-Ah lithium battery, and a 150-watt rear hub motor.

Utilizing an included handheld wireless remote, users can choose between four speed settings, the topmost of which will take them up to 27 km/h (17 mph). Braking can be activated both via the remote, and by stepping back on the E-Skates' roller-skate-style rubber brakes. One ~2-hour charge of the batteries should reportedly be good for a range of 15 km (9 miles).

The E-Skates are additionally IPX3 water-resistant – meaning they can withstand water sprays at angles of up to 60 degrees – and are able to support a maximum user weight of 100 kg (220 lb).

According to Airtrick, the skates themselves tip the scales at 3 kg (7 lb) a pair, and can be mounted or dismounted from the shoes in a matter of seconds. They fit US shoe sizes ranging from 5 to 12 male and 6 to 12 female. When not in use, they can be carried in an included nylon bag.

One charge of the E-Skates is claimed to deliver a range of 15 km (9 mi) Airtrick

It should be noted that the specs we've quoted apply to the A1-Pro and A1-Ultra versions of the E-Skates. The only major differences between the two appear to be a more powerful charger for the Ultra, along with ability to upgrade certain components. There's also a less expensive A1-Standard model, which utilizes two 130-watt motors to deliver a top speed of 23 km/h (14 mph) and a range of 10 km (6 mi).

Assuming the skates reach production, a pledge of US$399 will get you a set of the A1-Standards, with $459 and $569 required for the A1-Pro and A1-Ultra models, respectively.

You can see the Airtrick E-Skates in action, in the video below.

Airtrick E-skates

Sources: Indiegogo, Airtrick

