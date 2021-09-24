Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper e-scooter is made for your inner Hell's Angel
While we've seen a number of electric scooters and ebikes that are made to look like classic cafe racer motorcycles, the Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper e-scooter is a bit different. As its name implies, it's inspired by big mean ol' custom chopper cycles – just don't try taking it to your local biker bar.
Manufactured by Pennsylvania-based startup Jigsaw Electronics, the Buzzsaw features a distinctive one-piece tubular metal frame, along with doo-dads such as front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, full LED lighting, aluminum alloy wheels with puncture-resistant tubeless tires, and an LED dashboard that displays data such as speed and battery charge level.
The bit that you see on the bottom contains the removable 60V/30-Ah lithium battery pack, which powers the scooter's 3,000W brushless rear hub motor. One four- to six-hour charge should reportedly be good for a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) – the Buzzsaw's top speed is 50 mph.
The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 198 lb (90 kg), and can carry a maximum load of 450 lb (204 kg).
Should you want one for yourself, it's currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$1,140 will get you one – the planned retail price is $1,900.
You can see the Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper in action, in the video below.
Sources: Indiegogo, Jigsaw Electronics
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.