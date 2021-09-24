Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper e-scooter is made for your inner Hell's Angel

While we've seen a number of electric scooters and ebikes that are made to look like classic cafe racer motorcycles, the Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper e-scooter is a bit different. As its name implies, it's inspired by big mean ol' custom chopper cycles – just don't try taking it to your local biker bar.

Manufactured by Pennsylvania-based startup Jigsaw Electronics, the Buzzsaw features a distinctive one-piece tubular metal frame, along with doo-dads such as front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, full LED lighting, aluminum alloy wheels with puncture-resistant tubeless tires, and an LED dashboard that displays data such as speed and battery charge level.

The bit that you see on the bottom contains the removable 60V/30-Ah lithium battery pack, which powers the scooter's 3,000W brushless rear hub motor. One four- to six-hour charge should reportedly be good for a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) – the Buzzsaw's top speed is 50 mph.

The Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper can be ordered with custom graphics Jigsaw Electronics

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 198 lb (90 kg), and can carry a maximum load of 450 lb (204 kg).

Should you want one for yourself, it's currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$1,140 will get you one – the planned retail price is $1,900.

You can see the Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper in action, in the video below.

Jigsaw Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper

Sources: Indiegogo, Jigsaw Electronics

