Retro Beachman "ebike" channels the spirit of the sixties

Perhaps you like the idea of a classic cafe-racer-style motorbike, but you don't want an actual big, fast, scary, expensive motorcycle. Well, you might want to check out the Beachman '64, as we're told that it's legally considered an ebike – in its homeland of Canada, at least.

Manufactured by Toronto-based startup Beachman, the retro-styled '64 (as in 1964) features a throttle-activated 2,000-watt rear hub motor – for plenty of low-end power – that has been hard-limited to 500W in order to comply with ebike regulations. The vehicle can also be pedalled, although the pedal drivetrain is separate from the motor... so if you pedal the bike, don't expect any electrical help.

The motor is powered by a removable 40-Ah lithium-ion battery, one full charge of which should reportedly be good for a range of 90 km (56 miles). In another nod to keeping things ebike-like, the top speed is limited to 32 km/h (20 mph).

A handlebar-mounted LCD screen displays data such as speed, charge level, voltage, and distance travelled. Some of the '64's other features include a full steel frame, 18-inch wheels, motorcycle-grade front and rear shocks, hydraulic disc brakes, an electric horn, an anti-theft alarm, and an LED headlight, tail light and signal lights.

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 220 lb (100 kg), and is capable of supporting a combined rider/passenger weight of 350 lb (159 kg).

Beachman is initially offering the '64 to Canada-based backers only, via an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of CAD$3,250 will get them one. The bike should subsequently retail for CAD$4,200 (about US$3,312), with a US rollout planned for 2023. It can be seen in action, in the following video.

