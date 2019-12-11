Flexible modularity at the heart of dot e-skateboard design

Many boarders will have swapped out truck sets or replaced worn grip tape, but Globe International's electric dot boards offer a good deal more configuration and tweaking options.

Founded by Australians Matt, Peter and Stephen Hill in 1985, Globe International now sells skateboards, fashion and gear in more than 100 countries. The company's latest board lineup is offered as three models – Compact, Cruiser and Transporter.

"As avid skateboarders since we were kids, we’ve always been obsessed with freedom and flexibility, and we’ve designed the board for the next decade that gives customers the ability to change their configuration as their skills and needs evolve," said Peter Hill. "Why make a product that is designed to give you more choices in your daily transport needs but then not offer any choice with regard to the set-up of the solution? We are putting the customer back in charge."

The dot board lineup shapes up as Compact, Cruiser and Transporter models Globe International

Each board features a high torque hub motor that can manage a top speed of 24 mph (38.6 km/h) and take on 30 percent inclines if needed. And the battery should be good for up to 24 miles per charge, with regen braking perhaps eking out a little more. The charger connects via a magnetic locking setup, and the battery units are reported safe for airline travel.

Control comes in the shape of a grip remote with a soft silicone trigger, OLED display, haptic feedback "and reliable sensor magnets to deliver a more responsive ride." A cruise control option could also help alleviate fatigue on long rides.

The dot boards have component-level serviceable parts, with the rider able to choose deck size, the number of motors and battery packs (up to four) and opt for 83-mm or 120-mm wheel types. The brightness of the LED tail lights can be set by the user, and the board can be operated in three modes – Novice (set to make first rides easier), Eco (to be kind to the battery) and Expert (which unlocks the board's full power and zippy acceleration capabilities).

Pricing starts at US$1,279 for the Compact model, rising to $1,599 for the Transporter long board – before configs. The first shipment has sold out, but a second batch is expected to ship in late January, 2020. The video below has more.

The World's Most Advanced Electric Skateboard Experience - dot Electric Skateboards

Source: dot boards