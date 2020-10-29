Ekooter e-scooter folds into a rolling ring – with a handle

While there are now a great number of folding electric scooters on the market, not all of them are particularly easy to transport once folded. The Ekooter looks like it should be, though, as it folds down into a sort of wheeled ring.

Designed by UK firm Ekoo, the Ekooter rolls along on its 14-inch tires at speeds of up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) while in use. One two to three-hour charge of the standard model's 10.5-Ah removable Samsung battery pack should reportedly be good for a range of about 100 km (62 miles). The Ekooter Light model has a less-hefty 7-Ah battery, delivering a range of up to 64 km (40 miles).

Once it's time to take the scooter indoors or on public transit, the rear wheel folds into the curved aircraft aluminum frame from one side, while the front wheel folds in from the other. The whole thing can then be pulled along on a set of caster wheels located on the underside of the frame, using its handlebars as a handle. The bars can also be folded down alongside the wheels for storage.

According to Ekoo, the entire folding/unfolding process takes no more than five to seven seconds.

The Ekooter can accommodate riders weighing up to 120 kg (270 lb) Ekoo

Some of the Ekooter's other features include a 350-watt rear hub motor, front and rear LED lighting (including a brake light), plus a mechanical disc brake in front with a drum brake in the rear. The standard model is claimed to weigh 18 kg (39 lb), while the Light version tips the scales at 15 kg (35 lb).

Should you be interested, the Ekooter is presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of £549 (about US$714) will get you a Light – when and if they reach production – with £609 ($792) required for the regular version. Their planned retail prices are £999 and £1,170 ($1,291 and $1,512), respectively.

The Ekooter can be seen in folding action, in the following video.

Source: Indiegogo