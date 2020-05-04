Folding electric scooter comes fully built or as self assembly kit

Poland's EV4 currently has six electric rides in its sales catalog, each with a funky industrial aesthetic that's become something of a company trademark. Now Jack Skopinski has revealed a seventh in the shape of a three-wheeled folding e-scooter called the Gremlin.

All of Skopinski's designs have a few things in common. They come in bright color options, they sport lots of rivets and they usually tilt in the turns. His first electric roller was an e-quad with an adaptive suspension system designed to adjust to changing terrain, and introduced in 2015. A three-wheeler followed in 2016, then the engineer veered off into electric inline skates before creating a fearsome off-road monster.

More recently we've seen a recumbent version of the trike added to the portfolio, together with the Boardzilla electric skateboard and an off-road quad designed to help disabled riders get out and about. And now we're all up to date, we come to the Gremlin.

Designed to fold down so that it can fit in the trunk of a car, the three-wheeled mini scooter features a tilting mechanism to the front so that riders can lean into the curves as they roll along at up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) courtesy of a 350-W brushless motor. It's powered by three 12-V gel batteries as standard, for up to 30 km (18.6 mi) per charge, which are mounted on a rack behind the seat post. A 36-V/13-Ah Li-ion battery pack can be optioned in though for an extra 10 km of range.

Fashioned using aviation-grade aluminum, the Gremlin tips the scales at 24.5 kg (54 lb) on its own, or 37 kg with the gel batteries and 27 kg with the Li-ion battery. Unfolded, the e-scooter stands 114 cm (45 in) high and is 111 cm (44 in) long. The length increases to 120 cm (47 in) when folded for transit, but measures just 68 cm (27 in) in height. The slim rear wheel is wrapped in a 16-inch tire, while the two at the front get chunky 10-inch tires. A disc brake to the rear provides stopping power.

The Gremlin is available to order now in a choice of bright colors for around US$1,000. It can be supplied fully assembled or as a kit that you put together yourself. The video below has more.

