© 2021 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Tilting electric three-wheeler scoots down roads or trails

By Paul Ridden
August 18, 2021
Tilting electric three-wheeler...
A number of color options are available
A number of color options are available
View 10 Images
A number of color options are available
1/10
A number of color options are available
The D05 rocks independent suspension to the front, and spring shocks at the back
2/10
The D05 rocks independent suspension to the front, and coil shocks at the back
The D05 features adaptive LED lighting to the front
3/10
The D05 features adaptive LED lighting to the front
The D05 is being manufactured in China, and is expected to ship to Indiegogo backers in the US in February 2022
4/10
The D05 is being manufactured in China, and is expected to ship to Indiegogo backers in the US in February 2022
The D05 sports a custom Bosch hub motor to the rear that offers 94.4 lb.ft of torque
5/10
The D05 sports a custom Bosch hub motor to the rear that offers 94.4 lb.ft of torque
Riders can safely take an alternative route to work on the D05
6/10
Riders can safely take an alternative route to work on the D05
The front wheels are protected by bumpers
7/10
The front wheels are protected by bumpers
Though there is a kickstand, the D05's self-balancing mechanism should see it stand upright when parked
8/10
Though there is a kickstand, the D05's self-balancing mechanism should see it stand upright when parked
There's a storage cubby for a smartphone to the front, with a USB charging port
9/10
There's a storage cubby for a smartphone to the front, with a USB charging port
The Li-ion battery can be removed for charging indoors
10/10
The Li-ion battery can be removed for charging indoors
View gallery - 10 images

Electric mobility startup Leaf Energy already has a number of electric delivery solutions, ebikes and e-scooters in its line up, and has now launched another on Indiegogo in the shape of a funky looking all-terrain tilting three-wheeler called the D05.

The reverse trike e-scooter features independent suspension to the front that allows riders to lean into the corners, and a self-balancing mechanism means that riders won't have to kick out a stand when parked. If stopping on an incline, a flick of a switch locks the front wheels to prevent rollback.

The D05 rocks independent suspension to the front, and spring shocks at the back
The D05 rocks independent suspension to the front, and coil shocks at the back

Leaf Energy says that the D05 benefits from a customized Bosch rear-hub motor for up to 1.2 kW of peak power, 94 lb.ft (128 Nm) of torque and urban or trail scooting at up to 25 mph (40 km/h). And a 1.25 kWh removable Li-ion battery pack rocking LG or Panasonic cells is reported good for up to 45 miles (72.5 km) of per-charge range, with motor braking potentially adding a little more range by topping up the battery.

Hydraulic disc braking on each wheel is said to offer "1.5 times the braking force of a two-wheel scooter," there's adaptive LED lighting to the front and a Lummit LED rear/brake light, the backlit LCD display comes with built-in Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone running a companion app for vehicle status, GPS tracking and more, and that phone can be stowed away in a storage cubby to the front, with a USB port to keep it topped up.

Riders can safely take an alternative route to work on the D05
Riders can safely take an alternative route to work on the D05

Leaf Energy has launched its production bid on Indiegogo, where pledges start at US$2,995, a saving of 29 percent on the expected retail price. A bunch of accessories are also up for grabs as stretch goals, including storage boxes, a rain cover, and a bike lock. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in February 2022. The video below has more.

D05 AD

Source: Leaf Energy

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Urban TransportIndiegogoElectric VehiclesScooterThree WheelTilting-Vehicle
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!