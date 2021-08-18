Tilting electric three-wheeler scoots down roads or trails
Electric mobility startup Leaf Energy already has a number of electric delivery solutions, ebikes and e-scooters in its line up, and has now launched another on Indiegogo in the shape of a funky looking all-terrain tilting three-wheeler called the D05.
The reverse trike e-scooter features independent suspension to the front that allows riders to lean into the corners, and a self-balancing mechanism means that riders won't have to kick out a stand when parked. If stopping on an incline, a flick of a switch locks the front wheels to prevent rollback.
Leaf Energy says that the D05 benefits from a customized Bosch rear-hub motor for up to 1.2 kW of peak power, 94 lb.ft (128 Nm) of torque and urban or trail scooting at up to 25 mph (40 km/h). And a 1.25 kWh removable Li-ion battery pack rocking LG or Panasonic cells is reported good for up to 45 miles (72.5 km) of per-charge range, with motor braking potentially adding a little more range by topping up the battery.
Hydraulic disc braking on each wheel is said to offer "1.5 times the braking force of a two-wheel scooter," there's adaptive LED lighting to the front and a Lummit LED rear/brake light, the backlit LCD display comes with built-in Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone running a companion app for vehicle status, GPS tracking and more, and that phone can be stowed away in a storage cubby to the front, with a USB port to keep it topped up.
Leaf Energy has launched its production bid on Indiegogo, where pledges start at US$2,995, a saving of 29 percent on the expected retail price. A bunch of accessories are also up for grabs as stretch goals, including storage boxes, a rain cover, and a bike lock. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in February 2022. The video below has more.
Source: Leaf Energy
