© 2021 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Electric scooter folds to become a hand trolley

By Ben Coxworth
February 11, 2021
Electric scooter folds to beco...
The Mimo C1, seen here in its scooter configuration
The Mimo C1, seen here in its scooter configuration
View 5 Images
The Mimo C1 scooter is currently on Indiegogo
1/5
The Mimo C1 scooter is currently on Indiegogo
The Mimo C1 has dual LED headlights and a tail light
2/5
The Mimo C1 has dual LED headlights and a tail light
The Mimo C1's transformation process is said to take just three seconds
3/5
The Mimo C1's transformation process is said to take just three seconds
The Mimo C1 in hand trolley mode
4/5
The Mimo C1 in hand trolley mode
The Mimo C1, seen here in its scooter configuration
5/5
The Mimo C1, seen here in its scooter configuration
View gallery - 5 images

There are doubtless many people who ride an electric scooter to the grocery store, then switch to a shopping cart once they get there. The Singaporean-designed Mimo C1 simplifies things, by combining both functions in one transformable vehicle.

When heading out to the store – or to a delivery destination, or wherever else – the user stands on the back half of the scooter, holding onto its handlebars and pressing its throttle switch. One charge of the removable lithium battery should reportedly be good for a range of 15 to 25 km (9 to 16 miles), at a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). A coil spring front suspension helps smooth out the ride, with a rear mechanical disc brake providing stopping power.

A removable cargo module is mounted on a tubular aluminum rack on the front half of the scooter, in front of the handlebars. Buyers can opt for available modules such as an open wooden box or a lidded fiberglass unit, or they can supply one of their own. Small- and large-sized racks can also be swapped on and off of the C1, depending on what's being carried.

The Mimo C1's transformation process is said to take just three seconds
The Mimo C1's transformation process is said to take just three seconds

Upon reaching its destination, the front half of the scooter stays as is, but the back half is simply folded up and locked in place to sit vertically against the handlebars. A mid-mounted set of caster wheels then comes into play, taking the place of the now-raised rear wheel. The C1 can subsequently be pushed along like a shopping cart or hand truck as needed, then converted back to its scooter configuration for the return trip.

The whole thing (not including the cargo module) reportedly tips the scales at 17 kg (37 lb). It can support a maximum rider weight of 120 kg (265 lb) and a maximum cargo weight of 70 kg (154 lb).

The Mimo C1 in hand trolley mode
The Mimo C1 in hand trolley mode

Should you be interested, the Mimo C1 is presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Pledge levels begin at US$1,300 for a scooter with a small rack (planned retail $1,806), and go up from there. Assuming it reaches production, shipping should begin in August.

The C1 can be seen in all its transforming glory, in the video below. Prospective buyers might also want to check out the Tricksy and the Simple One, which are respectively a tricycle and a bicycle that can be converted into shopping carts.

Source: Indiegogo

MIMO C1 - World's first 2-in-1 Cargo E-scooter Official Video

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Urban TransportElectric VehiclesScooterIndiegogoTransformable
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More