Red Bull Racing announces F1-inspired full-carbon RBS#01 e-scooter

By Ben Coxworth
November 08, 2022
The RBS#01 electric scooter has a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph) – a little slower than the car pictured beside it
The RBS#01 weighs a claimed 23 kg (50.7 lb)
Internally-routed cables give the RBS#01 a clean, uncluttered look
The RBS#01's carbon construction is claimed to offer "insane strength"
The RBS#01 rolls on one-piece high-grade aluminum alloy wheels clad in 11 x 5.5-6.0-inch semi-slick tires
The RBS#01 sports an integrated headlight and tail light
The RBS#01's LCD control screen
The RBS#01's LED headlight
An overhead view of the RBS#01
The RBS#01 electric scooter has a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph) – a little slower than the car pictured beside it
When we think of Red Bull Racing vehicles, we tend to think of race cars that are only available to professional drivers. The company is now offering an F1-inspired carbon fiber electric scooter, however, which could be yours for US$6,000.

Known as the RBS#01, the e-scooter was reportedly created by the same engineers who design the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 cars. It features a carbon fiber deck, handlebars, and … whatever the part that connects the bars to the deck is called, all of which are covered in a "naked" clear gloss finish.

Despite the use of the lightweight building material, the RBS#1 does tip the scales at a claimed 23 kg (50.7 lb), which is a little on the heavy side for an electric scooter. That said, the carbon construction is also claimed to offer "insane strength," making the vehicle very impact- and drop-resistant.

The e-scooter is propelled by a 750-watt motor, which puts out 80 Nm (59 lb ft) of torque and delivers a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). Power is provided by a 50.4V 15-Ah/760-Wh lithium battery, one 5-hour charge of which is said to be good for a range of 60 km (37 miles).

The RBS#01 rolls on one-piece high-grade aluminum alloy wheels clad in 11 x 5.5-6.0-inch semi-slick tires, the latter being wide enough for riders to confidently "lean into the corners and not worry about pot holes and drainage grates." Stopping power is provided by high-performance 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

Other features include internal cable routing, a bar-mounted LCD control screen, plus an integrated headlight and tail light. The scooter accepts a maximum rider weight of 120 kg (265 lb) and its electronics are IP65 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand low-pressure jets of water from any direction.

Buyers can make a $600 deposit now via the company website, with the $5,400 balance due upon shipment next summer (Northern Hemisphere).

Source: Red Bull Racing via GearJunkie

