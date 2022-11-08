Red Bull Racing announces F1-inspired full-carbon RBS#01 e-scooter

When we think of Red Bull Racing vehicles, we tend to think of race cars that are only available to professional drivers. The company is now offering an F1-inspired carbon fiber electric scooter, however, which could be yours for US$6,000.

Known as the RBS#01, the e-scooter was reportedly created by the same engineers who design the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 cars. It features a carbon fiber deck, handlebars, and … whatever the part that connects the bars to the deck is called, all of which are covered in a "naked" clear gloss finish.

Despite the use of the lightweight building material, the RBS#1 does tip the scales at a claimed 23 kg (50.7 lb), which is a little on the heavy side for an electric scooter. That said, the carbon construction is also claimed to offer "insane strength," making the vehicle very impact- and drop-resistant.

Internally-routed cables give the RBS#01 a clean, uncluttered look Red Bull Racing

The e-scooter is propelled by a 750-watt motor, which puts out 80 Nm (59 lb ft) of torque and delivers a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). Power is provided by a 50.4V 15-Ah/760-Wh lithium battery, one 5-hour charge of which is said to be good for a range of 60 km (37 miles).

The RBS#01 rolls on one-piece high-grade aluminum alloy wheels clad in 11 x 5.5-6.0-inch semi-slick tires, the latter being wide enough for riders to confidently "lean into the corners and not worry about pot holes and drainage grates." Stopping power is provided by high-performance 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

The RBS#01 sports an integrated headlight and tail light Red Bull Racing

Other features include internal cable routing, a bar-mounted LCD control screen, plus an integrated headlight and tail light. The scooter accepts a maximum rider weight of 120 kg (265 lb) and its electronics are IP65 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand low-pressure jets of water from any direction.

Buyers can make a $600 deposit now via the company website, with the $5,400 balance due upon shipment next summer (Northern Hemisphere).

Source: Red Bull Racing via GearJunkie

