All-in-one kit converts gas Vespas into EVs, in just four hours

Although you can indeed buy electric Vespas, there are tons of the iconic scooters that are still equipped with combustion engines. If you have one of those classic rides and want to make it electric, the Retrokit may be just what you're looking for.

Manufactured by an Italian startup of the same name, the Retrokit consists of two main parts: a 7,000-watt rear electric motor that replaces the Vespa's gasoline engine, and a removable 2,350-Wh lithium-ion battery pack that replaces the scooter's under-seat gas tank.

Other hardware includes an optional LED lighting system, a throttle, plus a controller that keeps everything coordinated. The vehicle retains its original rear wheel and brake, and no modifications to the chassis are required. According to the company, the whole conversion process takes about four hours.

The Retrokit motor produces 28 Nm (21 lb ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm Retrokit

There are two almost-identical versions of the kit, designed to replicate the performance of either a 50cc or 125cc Vespa … minus the clutching and shifting.

In both cases, the motor produces 28 Nm (21 lb ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm. Both kits also allow riders to choose between Eco, Drive and Sport driving modes, with Eco reportedly delivering a battery range of approximately 82 km (51 miles) per 4-hour charge. A kinetic energy recovery system helps the scooter reach that figure by harvesting energy when braking or going downhill.

The one big difference is top speed. Whereas the 50cc kit is electronically limited to 45 km/h (28 mph), the 125cc version tops out at 80 km/h (50 mph).

Retrokit offers three styles of digital display, to replace different versions of the original console Retrokit

A smartphone app allows riders to monitor parameters such as speed, battery level/range, and driving mode, although that same information can also be viewed on an optional digital display that replaces the Vespa's original console. Because there were different versions of those consoles, the display is likewise available in round, oval and rectangular shapes.

Retrokit CEO/founder Alex Leardini tells us that pricing for the kit starts at US$3,500, with international shipping by air available. He provides a rundown of the system in the video below.

Transform Your Vespa: Go Electric with Retrokit - No Gears, No Clutch, Just Pure Ride!

Source: Retrokit

