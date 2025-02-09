© 2025 New Atlas
Urban Transport

All-in-one kit converts gas Vespas into EVs, in just four hours

By Ben Coxworth
February 09, 2025
All-in-one kit converts gas Vespas into EVs, in just four hours
Pricing for the Retrokit (see the motor by the back wheel?) starts at US$3,500
Pricing for the Retrokit (see the motor by the back wheel?) starts at US$3,500
View 5 Images
Retrokit offers three styles of digital display, to replace different versions of the original console
1/5
Retrokit offers three styles of digital display, to replace different versions of the original console
Whereas the 50cc kit is electronically limited to 45 km/h (28 mph), the 125cc version tops out at 80 km/h (50 mph)
2/5
Whereas the 50cc kit is electronically limited to 45 km/h (28 mph), the 125cc version tops out at 80 km/h (50 mph)
Pricing for the Retrokit (see the motor by the back wheel?) starts at US$3,500
3/5
Pricing for the Retrokit (see the motor by the back wheel?) starts at US$3,500
The battery pack can be removed for indoor charging while out and about
4/5
The battery pack can be removed for indoor charging while out and about
The Retrokit motor produces 28 Nm (21 lb ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm
5/5
The Retrokit motor produces 28 Nm (21 lb ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm
View gallery - 5 images

Although you can indeed buy electric Vespas, there are tons of the iconic scooters that are still equipped with combustion engines. If you have one of those classic rides and want to make it electric, the Retrokit may be just what you're looking for.

Manufactured by an Italian startup of the same name, the Retrokit consists of two main parts: a 7,000-watt rear electric motor that replaces the Vespa's gasoline engine, and a removable 2,350-Wh lithium-ion battery pack that replaces the scooter's under-seat gas tank.

Other hardware includes an optional LED lighting system, a throttle, plus a controller that keeps everything coordinated. The vehicle retains its original rear wheel and brake, and no modifications to the chassis are required. According to the company, the whole conversion process takes about four hours.

The Retrokit motor produces 28 Nm (21 lb ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm
The Retrokit motor produces 28 Nm (21 lb ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm

There are two almost-identical versions of the kit, designed to replicate the performance of either a 50cc or 125cc Vespa … minus the clutching and shifting.

In both cases, the motor produces 28 Nm (21 lb ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm. Both kits also allow riders to choose between Eco, Drive and Sport driving modes, with Eco reportedly delivering a battery range of approximately 82 km (51 miles) per 4-hour charge. A kinetic energy recovery system helps the scooter reach that figure by harvesting energy when braking or going downhill.

The one big difference is top speed. Whereas the 50cc kit is electronically limited to 45 km/h (28 mph), the 125cc version tops out at 80 km/h (50 mph).

Retrokit offers three styles of digital display, to replace different versions of the original console
Retrokit offers three styles of digital display, to replace different versions of the original console

A smartphone app allows riders to monitor parameters such as speed, battery level/range, and driving mode, although that same information can also be viewed on an optional digital display that replaces the Vespa's original console. Because there were different versions of those consoles, the display is likewise available in round, oval and rectangular shapes.

Retrokit CEO/founder Alex Leardini tells us that pricing for the kit starts at US$3,500, with international shipping by air available. He provides a rundown of the system in the video below.

Transform Your Vespa: Go Electric with Retrokit - No Gears, No Clutch, Just Pure Ride!

Source: Retrokit

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Urban TransportVespaScooterElectric VehiclesConversion
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!