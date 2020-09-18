Smooth-riding e-scooter features full suspension system

While folding electric scooters are now a common sight, most of the things still have fully rigid frames that just bang over obstacles on the road. The Splach e-scooter is different, though, in that it incorporates front and rear coil-sprung suspension.

According to its designers, the Splach can be folded or unfolded in just 10 seconds, and accommodates riders weighing up to 264 lb (120 kg). The 6061 aviation aluminum-framed scooter itself reportedly tips the scales at about 39 lb (18 kg).

Depending on their weight, and on riding conditions, users can adjust the tension of the suspension springs for a firmer or softer ride. A small amount of additional cushiness is provided by the pneumatic 8.5-inch-wide front tire, although the rear 8-inch tire is solid rubber.

The Splach e-scooter is presently on Indiegogo Splach

There are actually two models of the scooter, called the Turbo and the Ranger.

With its 800-watt rear brushless hub motor and 52-volt/10.4-Ah lithium battery, the Turbo delivers a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) and a range of 19 to 22 miles (30 to 35 km) per charge. The Ranger has a 500-watt motor and a 36-volt/18.2-Ah battery, with a slower top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) but a longer range of 31 to 37 miles (50 to 60 km).

Both models feature dual charging ports, allowing the battery to be fully juiced up in a claimed 3 to 4 hours for the Turbo and 5 to 6 hours for the Ranger. They also both feature LED head- and tail/brake lights, an LCD display on the handlebar-mounted throttle, plus front and rear drum brakes. The Ranger's drive system is unlocked with a traditional key, while the Turbo's is unlocked with the swipe of an included key card.

Should you be interested, the Splach e-scooter is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. If it reaches production, a pledge of US$829 will get you a Turbo (planned retail $1,299), with $769 required for a Ranger (retail $1,199).

You can see the vehicle in action, in the following video.

Sources: Indiegogo, Splach