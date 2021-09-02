Modular carbon fiber e-quadricycle can be adapted to different loads

Cargo bikes are capable of carrying a lot of stuff, but … for some loads, you really need four wheels. That doesn't mean the vehicle can't be partially pedal-powered, though, as is the case with the modular electric-assist SUM-X.

Built by Italian mobility company SUM Solutions, the quadricycle consists of two main parts. First , there's the carbon-fiber-framed front end, which incorporates the seat, handlebars, crankset, drivetrain, bottom bracket motor, battery and front wheels. So yes, the SUM-X is front-wheel drive.

That front end gets coupled to – logically enough – the rear end. It's a flatbed cargo unit, that is available in short, medium and long versions. Buyers can opt for an insulated cargo box with a footprint that matches the dimensions of the bed, for loads that need to be kept cool and/or enclosed.

The SUM-X, equipped with an optional cargo box SUM Solutions

Some of the SUM-X's other features include hydraulic disc brakes, LED head- and tail lights, plus front and rear suspension (coil spring in front, leaf spring in back). A roof and a windshield are optional extras.

The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 46 kg (101 lb), although it isn't clear which rear end that figure includes. In any case, it can carry a maximum load of 300 kg (661 lb), with one 5-hour charge of its lithium battery claimed to be good for a motor-assisted range of 60 km (37 miles).

A close look at the SUM-X's front suspension and steering linkage SUM Solutions

You can see the SUM-X in action in the video below, being tested in a project aimed at providing urban mobility to wheelchair users.

Potential clients should contact the company for a pricing estimate. They might also want to check out the somewhat similar Velove Armadillo.

SUM-X for EIT Inclusiv_eBike at Bilbao

Source: SUM Solutions

