Tilting Dragonfly "Hyperscooter" is set to hit the streets – or the dirt

In the automotive world, there are regular run-of-the-mill cars, then there are exotic high-performance hypercars. Well, with features such as titling steering, carbon fiber construction and dual motors, the Dragonfly is being touted as the world's first "Hyperscooter."

Right off the bat, we should note that this isn't the first time we've covered the Dragonfly. British company D-Fly initially announced it back in 2019, at which time it was mostly conceptual. A different incarnation of it now exists in full, functional on- and off-road forms, however, and is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign.

The vehicle reportedly tips the scales at 39 lb (18 kg), can support a maximum weight of 350 lb (159 kg), and has a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h). It's propelled by two 550-watt hub motors – one in each front wheel – which are powered by a removable 20W lithium battery.

Depending on usage and rider weight, one 3-hour (or less) charge should be good for a range of up to 50 miles (80.5 km).

The off-road-capable DFX version of the Dragonfly (left), and the urban-use DF (right) D-Fly

The Dragonfly's deck is made of automotive-grade carbon fiber, along with aluminum and magnesium components. It's joined to an aerospace-grade aluminum tiller (which can be folded down for storage and transit), and rolls on four independently-suspended wheels clad in 10-inch pneumatic natural-rubber tires.

A patented linkage system, working in conjunction with the hydraulic-damped dual wishbone suspension, lets all four wheels and the tiller tilt relative to the deck. This setup allows riders to carve into corners, and to make turns as tight as 45 degrees. Stopping is managed by two drum brakes in the rear and two electronic brakes in front, which are automatically modulated to avoid skidding – it's possible to go from 25 mph to a full stop within a distance of less than 6 ft (1.8 m).

An electronic traction control system also keeps the front wheels from spinning out on loose or slippery terrain.

A close look at the Dragonfly's suspension and tilting linkage D-Fly

Other features include dual LED headlights, front/rear turn indicators and a brake light; cruise control; an anti-theft system that locks the wheels and sounds a 90-decibel alarm if the scooter is moved while left unattended; a 7-inch HD color touchscreen display; and a quad-lock handlebar smartphone mount.

The Dragonfly is being offered in two models – the urban-use DF and the off-road-capable DFX. The former measures 1,175 cm long by 620 cm wide (462.6 by 244 in), while the latter comes in at 1,185 by 660 cm (466 by 260 in).

Assuming the scooter reaches production, a pledge of £1,750 (about US$1,905) will get you a DF, with £2,100 ($2,286) required for the DFX. Their planned retail prices are £2,500 and £3,000 ($2,721 and $3,265), respectively.

You can see the Dragonfly in all its tilting glory, in the following video.

Dragonfly - Ride the World's First Hyperscooter

Source: Indiegogo

