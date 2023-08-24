Velocity Etch electric skateboard crosses a RipStik with a longboard

The Razor RipStik is a skateboard with just two inline caster wheels and a split deck that allows riders to carve into turns, snowboard-style. Currently on Kickstarter, the Velocity Etch takes that design and applies it to an electric longboard.

The Etch was invented by Utah-based skateboarder Kevin Ravenberg, who wanted to combine a RipStik's maneuverability with a longboard's speed and stability.

Just for fun, he also added two wireless-remote-controlled 1,200-watt electric motors, which take the rider to a top speed of 24 mph (39 km/h). One charge of the 44.4V/310.8-Wh lithium battery is claimed to be good for a range of 10 to 15 miles (16 to 24 km), based on a 180-lb (82-kg) rider on flat roads.

The Etch can climb hills of up to a 35% grade Velocity Boards

The two-part laminated Canadian maple deck is divided into front and rear sections, each of which – along with their trucks and wheels – can be tilted from side to side along the axis of a shared steel torsion bar. That bar runs through aluminum pipes on the underside of each deck section, and it can be removed when needed, quickly splitting the Etch into three pieces for stowage in a backpack.

When taken apart, the Etch can be stowed in a third-party or optional system-specific backpack Velocity Boards

Whereas actual two-wheeled RipStiks are known to have a fairly steep learning curve, the Etch makes things considerably easier by utilizing four 6.5-inch wheels clad in pneumatic all-terrain tires. The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 24 lb (11 kg), and can manage a maximum rider weight of 250 lb (113 kg).

Assuming the Velocity Etch reaches production, a pledge of US$959 will get you one – the planned retail price is $1,399. It can be seen in action, in the video below.

Velocity Etch- The Portable Electric Longboard With A Twist

Sources: Kickstarter, Velocity Boards

