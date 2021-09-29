© 2021 New Atlas
Extreme S1-X eSkooter will reach 100 km/h in 2022 race series

By Ben Coxworth
September 29, 2021
It was just over a year ago that we first heard about the eSkootr Championship (eSC), a planned race series for high-speed electric scooters. The standard vehicle that will be used by all the teams has now been announced – the 100-km/h (62-mph) S1-X eSkooter.

Italian mobility firm YCOM developed the S1-X in collaboration with the eSC, drawing on past experience that included contributing to Volkswagen's record-breaking, Pike's-Peak-climbing I.D. R electric race car. The resulting scooter – which had to be developed and prototyped within three and a half months – will be issued to all 30 eSC competitors.

Among other things, the two-wheel-drive vehicle features an aerodynamic carbon fiber chassis, front and rear suspension elements made of CNC-machined aluminum, plus front- and rear-wheel 6-kW electric motors powered by a 1.5-kWh lithium battery – the latter is supplied by Williams Advanced Engineering.

A torque delivery system continuously balances output between the two wheels, in order to maintain stability. Additionally, when riders need an extra 20-percent shot of speed during the race, they can activate a temporary boost function. The whole scooter is claimed to tip the scales at 35 kg (77 lb).

YCOM has already delivered an initial batch of 10 S1-X's to the eSC, which tested them with 16 riders. Even though the vehicles were limited to 70-percent power, many of those people reportedly became fatigued from the physical demands of riding at such high speeds. It is hoped that with improved physical conditioning and an additional practise period in October, the riders will be ready to race at 100-percent power when the championship commences next year.

Source: YCOM

