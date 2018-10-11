Standing 313 ft (95 m) tall, New Glenn would be eclipsed only by the legendary Apollo Saturn V rocket and is designed to feature a fully reusable first stage. Its first flights will depart from Cape Canaveral, with the first stage to return and land on a ship in the ocean 400 mi (650 km) away. But with this new award, Blue Origin will also pursue a launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.