Amsterdam-based startup Van.Eko has been developing its funky electric scooter for what seems like an age, last registering on our radar in 2014. Now the Be.e is going up for pre-order, with deliveries to a limited number of buyers scheduled to take place before the end of 2018.







Arguably the most interesting feature of Van.Eko's e-scooter is the monocoque body that serves as both the outer skin of the Be.e and its supporting structure. It's molded using a bio-based composite made mostly from hemp, clocking up plus points for sustainable design.



The 4 kW electric hub motor on the rear 13-inch wheel (the front wheel is slightly smaller at 12 inches) produces 110 Nm of torque and offers a top speed of 55 km/h (34 mph), but Van.Eko has limited this to two lower options.

The scooter's 2.5 kWh Li-ion battery is reckoned to be good for over 100 km (62 miles) per charge for the 25 km/h top speed version, or up 80 km for the 45 km/h flavor. A built-in charger will get the rider to full capacity in under 4 hours.



The Be.e is reported to tip the scales at just 100 kg (220 lb), including the battery, and is being offered in a choice of seven colors, with even more opportunity for mixing up colors for the saddle and headlight.