Copenhagen's Coh&Co says that its upcoming VeloSled – affectionately dubbed Anna – was inspired by the Inuit "qamutiik" dog sleds, but swaps pooch power for a human rider. The visually arresting cargo bicycle is reported to be the lightest and toughest in the firm's family of two wheelers, and its extra long rack out front can be accessorized to transport people, the family dog and, of course, all manner of cargo.