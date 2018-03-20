Vincent Callebaut's greenery-covered tower bears fruitView gallery - 12 images
Arboricole would rise to 35 m (114 ft) and comprise a total floorspace of 9,400 sq m (101,180 sq ft) split between 50 apartments, a hotel, concert hall, an area for artists, office space, and a rooftop restaurant.
The building's curving facade would enable large greenery-covered balcony spaces. Callebaut envisions some 20,000 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees being planted, including those that produce fruit and vegetables. Green-fingered residents would then be invited to pick the food.
Some of the most notable sustainable technology conceived for the project includes a geothermal heating system and solar power, with the latter producing up to 40 percent of the building's electrical needs, according to the firm's calculations. Arboricole would also include a rainwater capture system that could feed the plants and some kind of biomass generator, as well as excellent insulation. It would be built using sustainably-sourced building materials, too.
Arboricole was designed for an architectural competition and, as it didn't win, seems likely to remain on the drawing board. That said, this kind of greenery-covered tower is increasingly popular at the moment.
Callebaut's own Agora Garden Tower is on the rise in Taipei, while Stefano Boeri is busily producing several tree-covered towers around the world in quick succession, including the Trudo Vertical Forest and Forêt Blanche tower.
Source: Vincent Callebaut Architectures
