"Receiving commercial astronaut wings is an honor for me as it is acknowledgment of a personal achievement," says Stucky. "But it goes beyond that, it's really an acknowledgment of a company achievement of Sir Richard Branson's vision which was made possible by the conceptual design genius of Burt Rutan, the detailed design of Jim Tighe, Bob Morgan, and numerous other extremely bright and hard-working engineers at Scaled Composites, and then ultimately improved upon, built, and flight tested by the men and women of The Spaceship Company and Virgin Galactic. And these wings are really dedicated to them."