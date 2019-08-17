To achieve this, the Gateway is separated into two parts. On the ground floor is the "Gaia" area, which acts as the departure and arrival lounge where what the company calls "Future Astronauts" can wait in comfort for their flight as they have breakfast with the flight crew and socialize with rocket engineers and the Mission Control team at the Barista Island with its central bar made of back-lit Italian marble and hand-crafted oak. There's even an elevated, interactive digital walkway to provide a suitable bit of stagecraft for the departing and returning passengers.