This was accomplished using a 3,000 lb (1,361 kg) hybrid rocket motor that combines the simple design of a solid rocket motor with the power and control of a liquid rocket engine. Instead of using purely liquid or solid fuel, the TSC engine uses a plug of polyamide plastic fuel and liquid nitrous oxide as an oxidizer. This allows it to generate 72,000 lb (320 kN) of thrust for 60 seconds, yet it can be throttled at will by controlling the flow of the oxidizer. According to the Guinness World Records, it holds the world's record for the most powerful hybrid rocket to be used in manned flight.