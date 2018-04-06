A few seconds later the spacecraft's hybrid rocket engine fired, sending the vehicle on an 80-degree angle upward. The engine, which uses a plug of plastic solid rocket fuel and nitrous oxide as an oxidizer, propelled Unity to an altitude of 84,271 ft (25,686 m) as it went transsonic and then supersonic. As the engine throttled back and shut down, the twin tail booms deployed 60 degrees into a "feathered" configuration that slowed the craft down as it descended to Earth. At 50,000 ft (15,240 m), the booms were retracted and Unity glided to a conventional landing.