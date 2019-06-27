Volcanoes are one of nature's most dramatic phenomena. One can grow in a matter of weeks, sit dormant for centuries, or explode with a force so violent that it can be heard thousands of miles away. Add in the flows of molten lava, ejection of ash, corrosive dust, and rocks that are as sharp as broken glass and it can all be very hard on one's clothes, with a pair of commercial work trousers lasting less than a season of exploration.