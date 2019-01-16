Arctic-ready Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck makes cappuccino in Icelandic backcountryView gallery - 5 images
The Volkswagen badge is joining the likes of Isuzu and Toyota in riding around in Iceland on the front of a ruggedized Arctic truck. The first Icelandic-spec VW Amarok ever is built to skirt the edges of the Arctic Circle on big, floaty tires. It carries a portable generator, cappuccino maker and other essential gear in support of winter expeditions up north.
Like the Toyota and Isuzu trucks linked above, the one-off Amarok AT35 was modified by the experts at Arctic Trucks. They worked with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles dealer Hekla to beef the Amarok up for winter driving expeditions in the snow, ice and frigid cold of Iceland.
This Amarok is more off-road capable than ever thanks to the set of 315/70R17 all-terrain tires sitting below flared-out fiberglass fenders. The front and rear suspensions have been lifted by an inch (25 mm), and larger mud flaps help keep the paint looking like new.
The real overhaul work happens on the inside, where the Amarok AT35 has been prepared for its mission with a portable generator, fire extinguisher, defibrillator, VHF radio, toolbox and other provisions. And yes, there's even a cappuccino maker for fighting off the numbing cold with steaming caffeine.
Arctic Trucks leaves the powertrain unchanged, relying on the stock 3.0-liter diesel V6 for up to 221 hp. Also handy from the base truck are the hill descent assist, 2,544-lb (1,154-kg) payload and 45-degree climbing capability.
The Amarok AT35 remains but a one-off work truck for now, but it's also a living showcase of the specialization options offered by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.
"In the UK, the ability of our van centers to convert vehicles through recognized partners remains one of our unique selling points," says Nick Axtell, VW Commercial Vehicles specialist sales manager. "It doesn't matter whether that's fitting racking for a plumber, refrigerators for a supermarket chain, or something altogether more extreme like the AT35."
Source: Volkswagen
