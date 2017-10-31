Volvo weaves recycled ocean waste into special edition V90 Cross CountryView gallery - 31 images
Volvo has launched a special edition of its well-received V90 Cross Country that it hopes will aid the effort to clean up the monumental mess in the ocean. Built to celebrate the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, the car features recycled ocean trash as part of its interior and will help fund science programs that monitor the health of the seas.
The V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race is based on the existing model and as such, has the same all-wheel drive, higher ground clearance than the standard V90 and a chassis built for comfort and control in adverse weather and road conditions.
The differences lie mostly in the aesthetics, with a matte grey and bright orange color pallet, white exterior and new wheels. Volvo does say that there are a few special features, including a detachable torchlight and extra power outlets, while the carpet inlays are made from Econyl. This fabric is made from 100 percent recycled nylon, part of which (in this case) comes from discarded fishing nets retrieved from the seafloor.
The Volvo Ocean Race is a round-the-world sailing race that has traditionally taken place every three years, though after this year's event it will switch to a two-year cycle. The 2017-18 edition kicked off from Alicante, Spain on October 22 and will finish in June next year in The Hague, Netherlands.
The boats taking part in this year's race will be fitted with sensors designed to help the Volvo Ocean Race Science Programme monitor the health of the oceans. This will include information on temperatures, barometric pressure, currents and wind speed. Volvo says it will be handing €100 (US$116) from each of the first 3,000 special edition V90 Cross Country's over to the programme to help fund its efforts.
That initial production run will be sold in 30 markets around the globe, including most nations in the EMEA region, along with the US, Japan and China.
Source: Volvo