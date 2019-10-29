Louvre's first VR experience brings Mona Lisa to life

The Musée du Louvre in Paris has opened a new exhibition celebrating the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci, who died in Amboise, France, 500 years ago. As well as displaying paintings, drawings, manuscripts, sculptures and more, the retrospective will play host to the museum's first virtual reality experience, which brings the story of the Mona Lisa to life.

"On the occasion of the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition and for the very first time, the Musée du Louvre is delighted to present a virtual reality experience, in partnership with HTC Vive Arts," said the museum's Dominique de Font-Réaulx. "The public will be able to discover an immersive experience with an extraordinary masterpiece. This collaboration will allow visitors to meet and learn more about the Mona Lisa herself, beyond the myths and legends that have surrounded her for over 500 years."

The VR experience cuts away the crowds and allows visitors to get up close to the famous painting and dive beyond, into the Mona Lisa universe Louvre/HTC

The famous painting itself was viewed by more than 10 million people in 2018, but visitors to the Louvre can only get so close as it's protected in a special glass and steel case, and you can't spend all day gazing at that enigmatic smile. Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass has been developed in partnership with HTC Vive Arts and Emissive VR, and gives exhibition visitors the chance to view da Vinci's most famous masterpiece in a completely new way.

For one thing, donning a HTC Vive headset will take away the crowds that normally surround the painting. The VR experience also reveals details in the work that are hidden to the naked eye, allows viewers to discover the techniques employed by the artist, and get to know more about the person who posed for the painting, Lisa del Giocondo, and even see her moving around.

HTC Vive owners who can't get over to Paris to walk around the da Vinci exhibition in person can access an extended home version through Viveport. The da Vinci exhibition runs in the Hall Napoléon until February 24, 2020. The video below has more.

Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass at The Louvre I HTC VIVE ARTS

Source: Musée du Louvre