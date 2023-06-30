© 2023 New Atlas
Virtual Reality

Sony's Mocopi system takes motion capture mobile

By Paul Ridden
June 30, 2023
Sony's lightweight and portable motion-tracking system will start shipping in the US from July 14
Six Mocopi trackers worn by the user work with a companion mobile app to create an avatar for videos or virtual reality
The Mocopi sensors are worn at the head, wrists, hips and ankles
As well as real-time avatars in virtual worlds, the system could also find use in game production or fitness applications
Late last year, Sony launched a mobile motion-capture system in Japan that worked with a companion app to create a VR avatar for such things as gaming or chat. Now the Mocopi system is up for pre-order in the US.

The package is made up of six colored tracking sensors weighing in at 8 g (0.2 oz) apiece, which are worn on wrists, ankles, hips and head.

These enable full-body motion tracking when paired with a companion iOS/Android app running on a smartphone – without the need for expensive studio setups, multiple cameras, or trained operators.

The 32 x 11.6-mm (1.25 x 0.45-in) trackers sport a 3DoF accelerometer plus a 3DoF angular-rate sensor, are IPX5/8 water-resistant and IP6X dustproof, and the system comes with Velcro bands and clips. The internal battery is reckoned good for up to 10 hours of per-charge use.

Sony promises measurement accuracy courtesy of its proprietary algorithm, and creators can record a Full HD video of their avatars strutting their funky stuff at 30 frames per second, or send motion data to compatible third-party software at 50 fps for real-time interaction with VR environments.

A Software Development Kit is also available for developers to create applications in software such as Unity and Unreal Engine for movie-making, animation and game production without needing to blow the project budget on professional setups.

The Mocopi system is available for pre-order now for US$449, with shipping expected to start from July 14. The video below has more, but the motion-capture setup will be demonstrated at the Anime Expo in LA between July 1 and 4 if you want to try before you buy.

Sony - FUTURE PROOF: Motion Capture Any Time, Anywhere | Official Video

Product page: Mocopi

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

