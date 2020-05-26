XRSpace Mova wants to upgrade your social VR experience

We already have several major players when it comes to virtual reality for consumers, but XRSpace thinks there's room for another – and it wants to make social interaction the focus of its new VR hardware and software.

The fledgling XRSpace, led by HTC cofounder Peter Chou, just unveiled a new Mova VR headset alongside a virtual world it's calling Manova – a digital realm where people can meet to socialize, to be entertained, to be educated, and more. Considering much of the global population is currently indoors for a lot of the day, the timing couldn't be better.

VR worlds have of course been created before, but the XRSpace team is hoping that it can create an experience that's more compelling and interactive than anything that's available at the moment. It might just be the "killer app" that moves virtual reality into the mainstream at last.

"During this global lockdown, we all witnessed first-hand the importance of togetherness," XRSpace's Sting Tao said in a press statement. "In the XRSpace Manova, we've created a lifelike digital avatar, social gestures and plenty of places where people can be together, experience everyday social situations without the limits of distance.

"We will bring human interaction and communication to a new level beyond texts, emojis, and 2D videos. We are glad that we can deliver that much-needed human intimacy, helping the world adapt to the new normal with our wonderful products."

The idea is that you'll be able to do just about anything in Manova: exercise, dance, hang out, learn, catch a movie, hold office meetings, relax down by the beach, and so on. It's an appealing concept, but then the thought of escaping to a separate world has always had appeal, it's the execution that counts.

To help VR wanderers find their way around Manova, XRSpace has also launched the Mova headset. It's wireless and standalone, so you don't need to attach it to a computer to get up and running. The powerful Snapdragon 845 mobile processor is running everything, so smartphone-level graphics should be guaranteed at least.

Another feature worth noting is hand tracking, something that was recently added to the Oculus Quest. Using cameras on board, the Mova knows where your hands are and what you're trying to interact with, so there's no need for any controllers or external trackers.

What's more, the headset can connect to 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi networks, so you should be able to get online from just about anywhere (though we wouldn't recommend loading up a separate VR world while walking down the street).

All of this is still "coming soon" though, as far as consumers are concerned. The Mova headset is slated for a launch in the third quarter of this year, with a price tag of US$599. Developer kits are being made available from now tough, so app makers can start exploring the potential of Manova.

Product page: XRSpace