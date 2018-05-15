Among the options for the Golf GTI TCR are 19-inch rims and a honeycomb trim for the side panels

Volkswagen's collection of Golf GTI's have got a sporty new stablemate, with the German automaker unveiling a road-going version of the Golf GTI TCR race car. Though just a concept at this stage, the special edition Golf GTI TCR has been engineered with near-term production in mind, threatening to bring some track-tearing muscle to the streets.







The special edition Golf GTI TCR concept was unveiled at the Worthersee Festival in Austria over the weekend, an event that is no stranger to daring GTI concepts. The latest, however, will be the fastest GTI of the model range, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 213 kW (285 hp) of power and max torque of 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) from 1,600 rpm.

This propels the standard Golf GTI TCR to a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and locking differential that sends power straight to the front wheels.

Although 18-inch "Belvedere" forged aluminium-alloy wheels come standard, 19-inch rims are available as an option, with perforated brake discs, special calipers and pads providing the stopping power. Other options include a honeycomb trim for the side panels and the ability to boost the top speed to 164 mph (263 km/h) by removing the factory-set electronic speed limiter.

Another option targeted at "enthusiastic drivers" includes a sports chassis setting and DCC adaptive damping that sees the electronically adjustable dampers alter at the touch of a button and allows the choice of sporty, comfort or normal chassis settings.



There is also a reimagined bumper with a sharpened front splitter, two additional radiators and extended side skirts featuring TCR lettering above. The stainless steel rocker trim features a red illuminated element, while the TCR logo is projected onto the ground when the doors are opened.

Inside are sports seats dressed in microfiber covers with red motifs and stitching spread across the seats and shifter, while the red 12 o'clock stripe on the steering wheel is a tip of the hat to the vehicle's racing roots.