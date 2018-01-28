Since the 910P has a diameter of 41 mm or about that of a largish dive watch, the designers could play around with it. The 30-jewel, 21,600 vph (3 Hz) movement's construction was reversed by putting the bridges on the same side as the dial and the display was placed off center to make room for the mechanism, which was no thicker than the balance wheel. In addition the 22K gold oscillating weight that powers the 50-hour reserve was put on the movement's periphery. Again, gold was chosen as much for its properties as aesthetics, allowing it to provide the needed inertia in as small a space as possible.