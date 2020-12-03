The Wristcam band adds not one but two cameras to the Apple Watch

If you've been waiting for a camera to be added to the Apple Watch ever since it arrived in 2015 then you'll be interested in the new Wristcam accessory. It adds not one but two cameras to the wearable, for photo and video capture as well as live streaming.

There's a 2-MP selfie camera that peers back at you as you hold the Apple Watch up to look at the screen, and an 8-MP world-facing camera. You get 8 GB of on-board storage for your movies and images, and the battery is good for a day's use, according to the Wristcam's makers. It's waterproof too, up to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes.

Photos and videos can be captured right from the watch face, and you can even manage live streams from there as well. If the Apple Watch doesn't have an active LTE or Wi-Fi connection, recordings can be saved to broadcast later. Despite the rather chunky looks, the band only weighs 23 g (0.8 oz).

"Living with Wristcam feels a bit like having superpowers," says Ari Roisman, CEO and co-founder of Wristcam. "The phone isn’t always within reach, and it's nice to have a camera handy when going out with friends, or going on a run, ride, or hike with just an Apple Watch."

The 2-MP camera faces you, and the 8-MP camera faces the world Wristcam

Considering the cameras on the iPhone are so good, it's really only going to be when you're out and about without it that you're going to want to use the Wristcam – or perhaps when your hands are busy. LEDs light up on the cameras when recording is happening, which should limit the potential for secret surveillance.

Other scenarios where the Wristcam might come in useful are those when you would otherwise use an action camera strapped somewhere on your body. From boating to gliding, there might be occasions when you can't take your phone out but you can get a quick snap with your Apple Watch.

Although it's not made by Apple, the Wristcam has been given an Apple-certified seal of approval as a Made for Apple Watch accessory, which guarantees a certain level of quality. The product has apparently been in the works for four years after a crowdfunding campaign.

If you're tempted by the Wristcam and would like to shoot photos and videos from your wrist, it'll set you back US$299. Preorders are open now, with shipping scheduled for March 2021. Your color options are Noir, Blanc, Gray, Rosé, and Sage.

Product page: Wristcam