Arges glasses move missing images for visually impaired users

One of the leading causes of blindness, age-related macular degeneration causes the center of an older person's vision to become blurry or even completely absent. Arges glasses are designed to help, by relocating the unseen images.

Officially debuting next month at CES, the glasses are being developed by Samsung-funded South Korean startup Cellico.

Built into the bridge of the eyewear is a small 4K camera, which images whatever is in front of the wearer. Live video from the camera is displayed on a circular screen to one side of the user's field of vision – where they're actually able to see it, albeit peripherally – via a 1080p reflective waveguide display on the inside of the glasses' lenses.

Utilizing an app on a paired smartphone, users can initially pinpoint the exact area of their field of vision which is affected, plus they can determine where within that field the camera video will be displayed. Additionally, using voice commands, they can zoom in or out on the video.

An example of how the Arges glasses relocate images from the center of the user's field of vision Cellico

Other features include a PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) film on the lenses that electronically self-tints in bright conditions, along with a partially titanium body – the glasses are claimed to tip the scales at 3.31 oz (94 g).

The process by which the Arges glasses work is illustrated in the following video. There's currently no word on availability or pricing.

Arges: Smart AR Glasses for the Visually Impaired

Source: Cellico

