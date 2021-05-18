Austrian Audio brings transparency to the studio with Hi-X65 headphones

Vienna's Austrian Audio has announced its first open-back circumaural headphones, which have been designed for the mixing and mastering workflows of studio professionals but could also find themselves wrapped around the heads of audiophiles.

Austrian Audio was formed in 2017 by 22 former employees of AKG when it closed its Vienna office, and has already made quite the positive impression among industry pundits – first for its microphones, and then for its professional headphones.

The new Hi-X65 headphones are essentially an open-backed version of the Hi-X55 closed-back over-ears launched at Winter NAMM last year. They feature 44-mm "High Excursion" drivers, with a ring magnet system that's designed to improve airflow, while also allowing for a weight reduction in the membrane and the copper-clad aluminum voice coil for improved response.

"The result is great bass imaging and superior low THD at low frequencies, a linear frequency response, and open, precise, high-resolution sound that simplifies error detection and makes mixing and mastering a pleasure," the company said.

The Hi-X65 headphones benefit from metal hinges and replaceable earpads and headband Austrian Audio

The Hi-X65 open-backs rock a wide frequency range of 5 Hz to 28 kHz, 110-dB sensitivity, 150-mW input power, and less than 0.1 percent total harmonic distortion. And an impedance of 25 ohms should make them compatible with a variety of audio sources, such as analog mixers, headphone amplifiers and DACs, mobile players and laptops.

As well as a large, transparent soundstage, the open design should also nip hot-headedness in the bud and sit comfortably over the ears for long-haul sessions thanks to the soft memory foam pads, which include a recessed head seam to reduce contact pressure. The headphones are built to last too, with metal load-bearing components and replaceable pads and headband.

Two detachable 3.5-mm audio cables are provided, along with a 6.3-mm adapter, and a travel bag that the headphones can be folded down into between uses.

The Hi-X65 professional headphones are on sale now in Europe, but those in the US will have to wait until July before slamming down $419 for a pair.

Product page: Hi-X65