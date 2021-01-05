Bose launches hook-over, not plug-in, sporty wireless earphones

Despite being a relatively new technology, there are numerous true wireless earphones to choose from. But if you don't like to plug buds in your ears, or worry about losing an earpiece while working out, Bose has launched the Sport Open Earbuds with you in mind.

We knew they were coming, and what they would look like, after a filing with the Federal Communications Commission last month included a bunch of photos. But now Bose has officially announced the sporty earphones, with a form that hooks over a user's ears and an open design that throws audio down the ear canal.

"Runners and cyclists have been asking us for headphones that let them stay focused on their performance without wires, neckbands, or having to pop out a bud to hear traffic, a training partner, nature, or anything else they don’t want to miss," said the company's Mehul Trivedi. "Our new Sport Open Earbuds solve all these problems – and they’re the only earbuds that do."

Bose is promising a secure and comfortable fit, with the user hocking them in place at the outer ridge with a twist. Each earpiece weighs in a 14 g (0.5 oz) and offers IPX4 water resistance, meaning that they're built to survive sweaty workouts indoors or outdoors.

The Sport Open Earbuds should be good for up to eight hours per charge Bose

The company says that 16-mm dipole transducers will direct "loud-and-clear personal audio" to the wearer's ear canal and away from those around. Onboard microphones allow users to take phone calls from a paired smartphone over Bluetooth 5.1, or check the weather with a digital assistant. And the setup will also reduce wind and noise interference for the user's voice, while making sure that callers are only heard by the wearer.

There's a multifunction button on the right earpiece to control playback, take or decline calls, power the units on and so on, while another button on the left unit connects the wearer to an iOS/Android smartphone's native voice assistant. Additional features are available via the free Bose Music app.

Battery life is reported to be eight hours per two-hour charge – or a 20-minute topup will provide three hours of use – and the earphones come with a protective carry case and charging base. The Sport Open Earbuds are up for pre-order now, priced at US$199.95. Shipping is expected to start from January 20.

Product page: Sport Open