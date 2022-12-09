Premium IEM brand finally goes wireless with Orbit earphones

There's no denying the convenience of true-wireless earphones, but audio quality can be less than stellar. Boutique in-ear-monitor maker Campfire Audio is promising an "out-of-this-world sound" from its first entry into the TWS space, the Orbit buds.

True-wireless-stereo (TWS) earphones have now been in the wild since 2015, so a company only just releasing its first pair is now very late indeed to the crowded cable-free party. But Campfire Audio has a solid reputation for quality sound among demanding audiophiles, professional users and industry pundits alike, and is promising "a rich, dynamic sound designed for sheer listening enjoyment without the need for additional processing."

In development for two years, the Orbit buds lack active noise cancellation but are supplied with three sizes of foam tips (in addition to silicone tips) for a secure fit and improved passive isolation, so listeners can focus on the music.

Within the two-tone housing of each earpiece is a 10-mm custom full-range dynamic driver rocking a liquid-crystal-polymer-film diaphragm. The earphones include the company's "north of neutral" sound signature across a wide frequency response of 5 Hz to 20 kHz, and connect to a source device over Bluetooth 5.2, with the aptX Adaptive codec on board for high-resolution playback up to 24-bit/48-kHz and support for 276- to 420-kbps data rates.

Naturally, there's a built-in microphone for taking calls while out and about, and a companion mobile app is available that enables further sonic tweaking to suit personal tastes. The battery in each earphone is reckoned good for 8.5 hours of wireless listening, with the supplied case providing 30 more before it needs a top up over USB-C. And IPX5 splashproofing should be good for gym workouts or dashing for shelter if caught in a sudden heavy downpour.

Possibly the most surprising aspect of Campfire Audio's move into the TWS space is the ticket price of the Orbit earphones. They're not the cheapest on the crowded market, but considering that many of the brand's cabled IEMs cost thousands – including last month's limited-edition Trifecta earphones at US$3,375 – the $249 asking price suddenly doesn't seem so high.

