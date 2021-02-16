The Garmin Enduro smartwatch lasts as long as ultrarunners do

Garmin has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Enduro – and with 80 hours of battery life, it's very much aimed at ultrarunners and trail runners who are going to be spending an extended amount of time in the outdoors.

Part of that excellent battery life comes courtesy of the wearable's integrated solar charging, and there's also a host of power management options, so users can turn off the features they don't need to get more time between recharges.

Garmin says a full charge can keep the watch going for 70 hours at best, with another 10 offered by solar charging if the sun is out. In a stripped-down, basic, standby mode, the manufacturer claims the battery life can stretch all the way up to a year.

Among the host of capabilities that the smartwatch offers are a selection aimed specifically at endurance athletes. The built-in VO2 Max tracking – for measuring the body's oxygen usage and cardio health – is smart enough to factor in terrain type, altitude and running pace for more accurate readings.

Heart rate monitoring and a pulse ox sensor are two of the more advanced features on board Garmin

Then there's the rest timer, a mode specifically created to help ultrarunners account for breaks and rest periods in their overall stats, giving a better overview of the race as a whole and the impact it's had on the body.

Meanwhile, the existing ClimbPro feature found on other Garmin devices – for smart measurements of ascents and how they're impacting key fitness metrics – is being improved on the Enduro so that it's easier for athletes to manage and pace climbs.

The Enduro packs in plenty of the more basic features that we've become familiar with on Garmin smartwatches too, from heart rate monitoring to GPS tracking to daily suggested workouts based on a user's exercise history. It's a comprehensive package that should cover everything serious runners, hikers and bikers need.

These extra features and more detailed analysis options are what set Garmin's premium products apart from more conventional consumer smartwatches that cost half the price or less: this is not a wearable made for the casual runner.

It's also a very lightweight watch, another nod to catering for extended exercise – it weighs in at 72 grams (2.5 oz) or 58 grams (2 oz) if you go for the optional, more expensive titanium casing over the default steel version. The watch comes with a nylon strap.

From its list of features and specs at least, the Enduro appears to be a top-tier smartwatch ... and it comes with a top-tier price attached: the steel version will set you back US$799.99, while the titanium edition sells for $899.99.

Product page: Garmin Enduro