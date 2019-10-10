© 2019 New Atlas
HiiDii Glasses take a hands-off approach to computer use

By Ben Coxworth
October 10, 2019
HiiDii Glasses are presently on Kickstarter
For people who are physically challenged, or who just have their hands full, utilizing a computer can be challenging. And while there are assistive systems that are mounted on the computer itself, HiiDii Glasses instead utilizes something that the user might be wearing anyway – their specs.

Developed by tech startup GWD Bio Intelligence, HiiDii Glasses can be equipped with either prescription or non-prescription lenses. Gyroscopic sensors in the right ear-hook detect the user's head movements, while a nose-pad sensor detects the skin-twitches that accompany the blinking of their eyes.

Although the system reportedly ignores users' natural blinks, an extended blink is registered as the equivalent of a cursor click on a Bluetooth-connected computer's screen. Blinking twice serves as a double-click, and quickly blinking twice activates a Hold function, selecting an onscreen item to be dragged – the direction and extent of that drag is then dictated by a tilting of the head. Another single blink subsequently releases the item.

The glasses are claimed to be compatible with both Windows and Mac computers/laptops, along with Android tablets and smartphones. One 1-hour USB charge of their lithium-polymer battery should reportedly be good for up to 10 hours of use.

Should you be interested, they're currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$69 will get you a pair – when and if they reach production – with the planned retail price sitting at $189.

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
