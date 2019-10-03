Marshall's new Major headphones come with Google Assistant cooked in

Though having the iconic Marshall name on your ears is not to everyone's taste, the Major on-ears are actually not too shabby in the sound department. We found the original curly cable to be a bit awkward in use though, an issue solved when they went wireless. Now Google Assistant has been added for a new flavor called the Major III Voice.

The addition of Google Assistant to the wireless over-ear setup means that as well as taking calls from a Bluetooth-paired smartphone, you can also get must-know questions answered, check the weather before you head out and update your schedule by voice. It can also call up your favorite playlist, read text messages or even offer directions as you walk around town.

If black isn't your color, the Marshall Major III Voice headphones might not be for you Marshall Headphones

Another impressive feature of the new Majors is battery life, with Marshall promising a whopping 60 hours per charge of wireless playback. Elsewhere, the headphone rock 40 mm dynamic drivers, a multi-directional control knob, a straight-fit headband, 3D hinges and soft ear cushions. The headphones weigh 6.42 oz (192 g) and come in black only.

The Major II Voice headphones go on sale from October 16 for US$169.

Product page: Major III Voice