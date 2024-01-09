Mudra Band is one gesture-control wristband to rule all Apple devices

Tired of losing your remote, or having to use multiple remotes for multiple Apple devices? Well, the Mudra Band allows you to wirelessly wrangle all your iOS/Mac gadgets via a single gesture-control wristband on your Apple Watch.

Manufactured by mobile electronics company Wearable Devices, the Mudra Band was first unveiled in beta form two years ago. After being tested by thousands of early adopters, it's now available in medium and large sizes via the company website, priced at US$349.

The silicone-bodied device replaces the stock wristband on existing Apple Watches. It's equipped with electronics such as a lithium-polymer battery, Bluetooth LE module, flexible printed circuit board, IMU (inertial measurement unit) and an array of surface nerve conductance (SNC) sensors.

Among other things, the Mudra Band can be used to select applications on an AppleTV Wearable Devices

In the split-second before the user makes a finger gesture, the SNC sensors detect the nerve signals that travel from their brain through their wrist to their fingers. Those distinctive signals – along with hand movement data from the IMU – are matched to specific gestures and movements which correspond to specific functions such as scrolling, clicking, zooming and dragging/dropping.

These commands are wirelessly transmitted via Bluetooth to a paired iPhone, iPad, AppleTV or Mac computer.

You can see the Mudra Band in action, in the following video.

Mudra Band - CES2024 Product video

Source: Mudra Band

