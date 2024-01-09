© 2024 New Atlas
Wearables

Mudra Band is one gesture-control wristband to rule all Apple devices

By Ben Coxworth
January 09, 2024
The Mudra Band is currently on display at CES 2024
The Mudra Band's electronic components
Among other things, the Mudra Band can be used to select applications on an AppleTV
Tired of losing your remote, or having to use multiple remotes for multiple Apple devices? Well, the Mudra Band allows you to wirelessly wrangle all your iOS/Mac gadgets via a single gesture-control wristband on your Apple Watch.

Manufactured by mobile electronics company Wearable Devices, the Mudra Band was first unveiled in beta form two years ago. After being tested by thousands of early adopters, it's now available in medium and large sizes via the company website, priced at US$349.

The silicone-bodied device replaces the stock wristband on existing Apple Watches. It's equipped with electronics such as a lithium-polymer battery, Bluetooth LE module, flexible printed circuit board, IMU (inertial measurement unit) and an array of surface nerve conductance (SNC) sensors.

In the split-second before the user makes a finger gesture, the SNC sensors detect the nerve signals that travel from their brain through their wrist to their fingers. Those distinctive signals – along with hand movement data from the IMU – are matched to specific gestures and movements which correspond to specific functions such as scrolling, clicking, zooming and dragging/dropping.

These commands are wirelessly transmitted via Bluetooth to a paired iPhone, iPad, AppleTV or Mac computer.

You can see the Mudra Band in action, in the following video.

Mudra Band - CES2024 Product video

Source: Mudra Band

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

