Nova H1 "audio earrings" double as earbuds

Many people wear earrings all day, yet they also jam in a pair of earbuds when listening to music. The folks at German startup Nova Products figured, "Why not just combine the two?". Their Nova H1 Audio Earrings are the result.

Sold in sets of two, each 7-gram earring has a solid silver body/clip along with a real pearl. Music is transmitted by Bluetooth from a paired smartphone to the H1s, which reportedly channel audio directly from an integrated speaker into the ear canal. Because the lobe-mounted earrings aren't actually in the ear canals, though, users are still able to hear the sounds of their environment.

Users can also take phone calls via the H1s, with two microphones in each earring both picking up the wearer's voice and helping to cancel out wind noise. Incoming calls are accepted by pressing a button on the back of either earring. That button can also be used to play or skip songs.

The earrings are IPX4 water-resistant Nova Products

One charge of the H1s' batteries is claimed to be good for over three hours of music playback. They can be juiced up on the go using an included charging case which incorporates a 320-mAh battery of its own, that should be good for at least five earring-charges.

The Nova H1 Audio Earrings are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where they're being offered in the backer's choice of clip-ons or studs, and in either pure or gold-plated silver. Pledges start at €295 (about US$355). Assuming they reach production, shipping is estimated to take place this September.

Sources: Kickstarter, Nova Products

