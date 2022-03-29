© 2022 New Atlas
Wearables

The $440K Octo Finissimo Ultra is the world's thinnest mechanical watch

By David Szondy
March 28, 2022
The $440K Octo Finissimo Ultra...
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is the world's thinnest mechanical watch
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is the world's thinnest mechanical watch
View 23 Images
Installing a jewel
1/23
Installing a jewel
Laser etching the display subdial
2/23
Laser etching the display subdial
Laser etching the ratchet wheel
3/23
Laser etching the ratchet wheel
The laser etching system
4/23
The laser etching system
Assembling the case/movement
5/23
Assembling the case/movement
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is authenticated by a NFT image
6/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is authenticated by a NFT image
The Octo Finissimo Ultra assembled
7/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra assembled
The Octo Finissimo Ultra without the integrated strap
8/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra without the integrated strap
Installing the crystal
9/23
Installing the crystal
Installing the escapement
10/23
Installing the escapement
The Octo Finissimo Ultra ratchet wheel with the QR code
11/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra ratchet wheel with the QR code
Components of the Octo Finissimo Ultra
12/23
Components of the Octo Finissimo Ultra
The Octo line
13/23
The Octo line
The Octo Finissimo Ultra showing the time adjustment wheel
14/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra showing the time adjustment wheel
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is the world's thinnest mechanical watch
15/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is the world's thinnest mechanical watch
Exploded view of the Octo Finissimo Ultra
16/23
Exploded view of the Octo Finissimo Ultra
The Octo Finissimo Ultra comes in only 10 units
17/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra comes in only 10 units
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is only 1.80 mm thick
18/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is only 1.80 mm thick
The case supports the movement components
19/23
The case supports the movement components
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is barely visible in side view
20/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is barely visible in side view
The stems of the Octo Finissimo Ultra have been replaced with horizontal wheels
21/23
The stems of the Octo Finissimo Ultra have been replaced with horizontal wheels
The Octo Finissimo Ultra
22/23
The Octo Finissimo Ultra
Sketch of the Octo Finissimo Ultra
23/23
Sketch of the Octo Finissimo Ultra
View gallery - 23 images

Italian luxury brand Bulgari has released what it says is the world's thinnest mechanical watch. Called the Octo Finissimo Ultra, it is the latest in the company's Octo collection of watches and has a thickness of a mere 1.8 mm (0.07 in).

Haute horlogerie is more than just a question of banging out a string of insanely expensive pieces of wind-up jewelry. Many times, the appeal comes from watchmakers pushing the limits of what can be done with a small mechanical movement. This not only has an aesthetic value, but also pushes real engineering boundaries.

For the Octo Finissimo Ultra, Bulgari had to come up with innovations in watch glass assembly and design elements involving the barrel structure, oscillator module, differential display, modular structure, bracelet, bimetal case, middle-mainplate-caseback, along with software that produced eight patents.

The Octo Finissimo Ultra is barely visible in side view
The Octo Finissimo Ultra is barely visible in side view

The result of three years of research and development by Bulgaria and avant-garde movement development specialist Concepto, the Octo Finissimo Ultra's extremely thin design required not only rethinking the watch itself, but also the titanium bracelet links and the folding clasp so they would remain proportional.

For the watch itself, the thinness required a rigid design to protect the movement. To achieve this, the engineers used tungsten carbide for the caseback and titanium lugs. To save space while maintaining strength, the titanium case and the dial were integrated into the BVL Calibre 180 movement to support the 170 parts.

Despite the cramped conditions, the Octo Finissimo Ultra still manages to fit a manually-wound barrel with a 50-hour power reserve. On the barrel of the ratchet wheel is an engraved QR code that, when scanned by the owner, opens online materials including feature interviews, making-of videos, a 3D virtual tour of the watch and access to an exclusive NFT artwork that is a guarantee of the watch's authenticity.

The Octo Finissimo Ultra ratchet wheel with the QR code
The Octo Finissimo Ultra ratchet wheel with the QR code

In addition, certain components had to be able to carry out as many as four functions instead of one. The thinness also meant that a traditional vertical stem wasn't practical, so horizontal knobs were used for winding and setting.

"The challenge of this eighth record (for Bulgari) was the most difficult to overcome, since we had to break the rules not only in terms of movement design, but also of the case, the caseback, the bracelet and the folding clasp," said Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari’s Product Creation Executive Director. "To achieve this degree of thinness, you not only have to review your way of thinking, but you must also draw upon a wide range of skills, play with multiple materials and adapt to a multitude of new constraints. In this sense, the Octo Finissimo Ultra is unquestionably the ultimate complication in this vast field of possibilities represented by ultra-miniaturization."

The Octo Finissimo Ultra comes in a limited edition of 10 units and will set you back a sobering US$440,000.

The video below shows off the Octo collection.

Octo

Source: Bulgari

View gallery - 23 images

Tags

WearablesWatches
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!